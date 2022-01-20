ALBIA [mdash]DeWayne Gene Repp, age 80, of Albia, died on January 18, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He was born on January 2, 1942 in rural Albia to Armond and Iva (Fenton) Repp. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Aalbers) Repp of Albia; children, Brian Repp, Julie (Les) Nelson, and …