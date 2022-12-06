OTTUMWA — To welcome in 2023, Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced they are teaming up for their co-headline “The Gang’s All Here” Tour with a stop at the Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. Special guests No Resolve will be providing support.
General Admission tickets are $39 ($45 day of show) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office and online at BridgeViewCenter.com. Skid Row artist pre-sale will be available starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 to all subscribers of their email newsletter. Local venue and Spotify presales begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Skid Row and Buckcherry will both be offering exclusive VIP meet and greet packages for their fans.
“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023!” said Rachel Bolan of Skid Row.
"Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour,” said Josh Todd of Buckcherry.
Skid Row recently released their sixth studio album, “The Gang’s All Here,” in October of 2022. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons the Scorpions this past spring.
This December, Buckcherry will be completing a 238-show tour in support of their album “Hellbound,” released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their tenth studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.
