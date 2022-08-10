DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon will present 40 farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Frank and Louise Blaine of Wapello County will receive the award. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
The award acknowledges Iowa farm families who have taken voluntary actions to improve and protect the state’s natural resources and the environment while serving as leaders in their communities.
These farm families use scientifically proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, and saturated buffers that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. These families recognize that the benefits of their conservation efforts extend far beyond their fields, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices. The winners were chosen by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.
Since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.