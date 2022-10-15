The mix-up was terrifying for Junella Jones.
"Worse than the actual cancer itself," she said of a biopsy mix-up shortly after being in remission of breast cancer. "I thought, "OK, I've been through all this.
"It was a few weeks of hell."
A couple of years later, she can look back on that story relieved that she got another opinion, and uses it as an instructional tool when she shows up to the monthly Bosom Buddies of Southeast Iowa meetings.
"I tell these women never ever think twice about doing a second opinion," she said. "I was so thrilled that it was wrong. But then I'm thinking, 'Whose was it mixed up with?'"
Jones's story is very much the goal of Bosom Buddies, which meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Davis Street Christian Church. There are typically a dozen or so regulars, all either fighting the battle with breast cancer or survivors of it.
"Most of the time we don't have an agenda. We just kind of go around the room and introduce ourselves to anybody that might be new. We then kind of note where our cancer was and what we went through," she said. "The purpose is to just get together and discuss issues that you don't get from doctors or nurses.
"It's just kind of sharing our own stories."
In other words, Bosom Buddies is almost therapeutic, and that's how it's supposed to be. The age gap is wide, from those in their 30s to senior citizens. Any reluctance to share a story or two subsides fairly quickly, said Jones, who had breast cancer for two years before entering remission in 2017.
"I think, after their first time, they get a chance to listen to everybody, and they are coming back to the group," Jones said. "I joined the group after I was through chemotherapy and radiation. There are always different things that come up. It's a very informative group."
Bosom Buddies began in 1996 by a nurse named Madelyn Schertz, who, ironically developed breast cancer. All along, membership has gained mostly by word of mouth, as it is the group's best tool for attracting members.
Jones said her cancer was "moderate" compared to some other survivors. That does not mean the battle was easy.
"There were a lot of time when I questioned things that were happening to me and what I was going through," she said. "And of course, you worry about it. So you go to the meeting and talk to people that have had the same issue. It just puts some relief on your mind."
Jones said a phone call from a "friend of a mutual friend" that was the head of the group back in 2014 or 2015 was the trigger to go to Bosom Buddies.
"I was just so lucky that she called that day. It was like the worst day when I had my first chemo," she recalled. "I got really sick and ended up in the hospital for about four days. I just wanted someone to come in and hug me and tell me it'll be OK.
"I went to my first meeting thinking that she was the only one I would know," Jones said. "But there were others at that meeting that I knew, a couple of people I didn't even know had been through it. At that point, we'd all been through it, and you talk about the road going forward."
Jones said some of the members of the group beat the disease once, and then did again. Even then, cancer patients go through a denial phase, she said.
"We do discuss things like that," she said. "It's hard to accept."
Just when Jones thought she was done with the disease, she had another biopsy performed, she was told she had cancer again. In the end, the sample was mixed up with someone else.
"I'm thinking that I've been through all this, and yet my husband and I are talking about the things that are happening and when I'm going to die. You just naturally think that," she said. "It was a few weeks of hell. That's all I can say because I just didn't know."
Jones said Bosom Buddies will attach a couple new members every six months. However, she credits the Race for the Cure, which was dissolved a couple years ago, as one of the keys to the rise of Bosom Buddies.
"Year after year when that was going on, people were more aware of the group. Obviously, they don't have that anymore," she said. "It's a fun group and we have our laughs, and sometimes we have a few tears.
"But you know, we all leave having a smile on our face."
