OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man faces numerous charges after authorities accused him of a string of thefts in Ottumwa and Agency.
Darian Heath Gideon, 22, is charged with eluding, driving without a license, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, 12 counts of burglary from a motor vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, and five counts each of fourth- and fifth-degree theft.
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Department said a rash of burglaries was reported Feb. 12 in Agency, with numerous items missing from vehicles in the community. Investigators connected the burglaries to a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Ottumwa the previous day.
When Ottumwa police recovered the vehicle, it provided additional clues. Then, on Feb. 18, another rash of burglaries and thefts took place on Bladensburg Road in Ottumwa. Again, a stolen vehicle was involved to the incidents.
Home security cameras showed the vehicle, and deputies attempted to stop it when it was spotted on the afternoon of Feb. 18. Gideon, the department said, was behind the wheel. He tried to drive off before stopping the vehicle and running. He was caught.
After questioning Gideon, authorities searched a home in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue in Ottumwa. They found 72 items that had been taken in the previous burglaries. Deputies are now working to identify owners.
Gideon is being held at the Wapello County Jail.