DES MOINES — As part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, Iowa law enforcement officers will be looking for drunk drivers during the July 4 weekend.
Officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for impaired drivers after five people in Iowa died in during the holiday weekend in 2019, three from alcohol-related crashes. The campaign runs from July 2-5.
By Iowa law, an impaired driver has a blood-alcohol level of at least .08. An OWI arrest can cost up to $10,000, and drivers could lose their license, car or job.