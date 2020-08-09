The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Attorney General are once again warning residents to be aware of the "grandparent scam," which has been an annual occurrence for over a decade.
The scam involves a phone call to the victim from someone posing as a grandchild, with the imposter telling the victim they have been in an accident, hospitalized, jailed, or in a foreign country, and that a grandparent is required to send money to help them. The scam has been reported in several communities.
The scam first became a problem at least 12 years ago, but it has added a new twist, as part of the new strategy involves couriers who are being sent to grandparents' residence to retrieve the money.
Other tricks the scammers have used involve factual details about the victim's grandchild from social media accounts. The scammer may also partner with another who pretends to be an attorney, doctor or police officer, backing up the scammer's claims.
The same highlights the dangers of sharing personal information, wiring money, providing prepaid money card numbers or bank account information, etc. Transactions from the scam are often nearly impossible to trace.
The DPS, Attorney General office and Federal Trade Commissions recommend the following tips when the scam occurs:
• Verify the person's identity by asking questions the stranger couldn't possibly answer.
• Resist the urge to act quickly or secretly. If the situation is requiring money immediately by stoking fear, excitement or sympathy, it's likely a scam.
• Report the scam to local law enforcement authorities.
• Don't answer the door unless you know and trust the visitor.
• Don't send money, or give out personal information.
• File a complaint. In addition to contacting law enforcement, a scam call can be reported to the FTC, as well as the Office of Attory General of Iowa.
• Learn more about family emergency scams. For more information, read the FTC's Family Emergency Scams, or visit the Attorney General's Office web page on grandparent scams.