ALBIA — Counterclaims arising from the lawsuit over courthouse gun prohibitions filed by Monroe County against one of its own citizens ask for nearly $100,000 in damages.
Last month, attorneys for JD Thompson and the Iowa Firearms Coalition set up arguments for their counterclaims. A jury trial has been set for September 2022.
Thompson and the coalition had been sued by Monroe County earlier this year. John Pabst, the Monroe County Attorney, said the lawsuit was filed as a vehicle to ask the court a question: can the Monroe County Courthouse ban guns or not.
Pabst said Thompson and the coalition were named as defendants simply as a way to bring the case in front of a judge. Thompson, a citizen of the county, had been the individual who brought concerns over the county's prohibition of guns in the courthouse, using materials from the coalition.
In July, Judge Joel Yates ruled the county's prohibition of firearms was illegal, and the county removed entryway signs. In the decision, the judge cited a 2020 state law that prohibits counties from barring guns unless they provided armed security detail and metal detectors at entrances.
Yates also ruled the county had no standing to file the lawsuit, to begin with.
Still left are counterclaims that were filed by Thompson and the coalition. The case has since been moved to Mahaska County to battle those.
In a statement filed by attorneys for Thompson and the coalition, they ask the court to impose more than $97,000 in penalties to the county for attorney costs and fines for violating Iowa code.
The attorneys argue for each day the courthouse was open to the public, but with a firearms prohibition, the county should be fined between $100 and $200 each day, for each defendant.
The 2020 law took effect July 1, 2020, and the county was out of compliance until June 30, 2021. Attorneys say there were 252 working days in that period, meaning a total penalty of $38,100 should be assessed on behalf of each party — or $76,200.
Additionally, the counterclaim asks the court to assess $21,280 in attorney fees for defending Monroe County's initial lawsuit. They do not seek fees for work preparing counterclaims.
It would not be an insignificant penalty, attorneys write, but the damages if granted would "not only put Monroe County on notice, but it will also ensure that every other political subdivision complies with the policy choice made by the people's elected representatives."
The county has not yet responded, according to online court filings.