OTTUMWA — The equal employment opportunity commission of the federal government has sued Walmart for alleged discriminatory practices that occurred at its store in Ottumwa.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Feb. 9, alleges that the store discriminated against a Black woman based on her gender and race, denying her a promotion and clean area to express breast milk.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Aug. 20, 2019, Walmart was issued what the commission calls a letter of determination that put the company on notice of the violations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. That section of the act "prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin," according to the EEOC.
The commission attempted to work with Walmart to address the issues, but on July 26, 2021, the commission said it was unable to secure a conciliation agreement acceptable to the commission.
The allegations begin around January 2018 at the Ottumwa store. The employee was on maternity leave after the birth of her child from October 2017 through January 2018. According to the lawsuit, in February 2018, after passing the manager's test and with encouragement from other Walmart managers, she applied for a pet department manager position.
The employee was interviewed but not selected. According to the court documents, when the employee asked an assistant manager why she was not selected for the promotion, the manager said the company wanted someone who would stay with the company long-term and seek further promotion. The assistant manager told her that "the decision-makers did not think the employee wanted those things because she had small children at home," according to the lawsuit filing.
The employee had three more years of experience at Walmart than the person who was promoted. The person who was promoted did not have small children at home.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that when the employee returned from maternity leave, she was provided a storage closet to express breast milk, which was cluttered and had dead bugs on the floor. The lawsuit says the company had provided a white employee a clean management office for the same purpose.
The EEOC is seeking back pay, damages and an order barring Walmart from future discrimination.
In a statement to Forbes, a Walmart spokesperson said the company does not "tolerate discrimination of any kind, and diversity and inclusion is a key company priority. We take allegations like this seriously and tried for the past two years to resolve this matter with the EEOC to avoid litigation. We will address the claims in Court after we are served."