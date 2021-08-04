OTTUMWA — Ottumwa will be looking for its next mayor when elections take place in November.
Mayor Tom Lazio on Wednesday said he would not seek a third term leading the city, creating an open seat as the city looks for its next leader. The decision was announced in a press release from the city of Ottumwa.
Lazio, who was first elected in 2013, will be retiring and "is ready to hand off the role of mayor," the city said in a statement.
"The city is in good hands moving forward," Lazio said in the statement. "I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with a variety of great staff on the day-to-day operations of the city."
According to the city's website, Lazio has been a resident of Ottumwa since 1967 and served 45 years as a social worker for the American Home Finding Association. He also served on the Ottumwa Community School District school board for 14 years.
Lazio, who graduated from the former Hayes Catholic High School in Muscatine in 1962, has been instrumental in several recent developments in the city, mainly in embracing its diversity. He helped establish Pride Month and the first Juneteenth celebration this summer, and has been on the frontlines trying to establish a hotel at the Bridge View Center, which appears to be in its formative stages.
Lazio also was instrumental last year in bringing in city administrator Phil Rath last year, whose "priority-based budgeting" has helped the city produce more revenue than expenses the last two years, as well as lower property taxes for the first time in five years.
However, he's also overseen the still yet-to-be developed Blackbird housing project, as well as cuts to the fire department last year.
"Phil is a very good administrator who is committed to improving the quality of life in Ottumwa," Lazio said. "He has his team in place and they are working together to make things more consistent, friendly and professional in the city."
Lazio was elected to mayor on his first try, defeating Frank Flanders.