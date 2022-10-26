OTTUMWA — Rich Willis. Suku Radia. George Milligan. The Lamberti Family.
Tom Lazio?
"Totally shocked," Lazio said Tuesday.
Lazio was shocked because he will be the next recipient of the Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America's North Star winner. When he accepts his honor during a ceremony Friday at Bridge View Center, he's joining several Des Moines-area business behemoths in receiving the award.
"Really, it's overwhelming," said Lazio, who retired as Ottumwa mayor at the end of his term in January. "But it's really a great opportunity to be able to show off Ottumwa. Many have not been to Bridge View Center.
"It's a chance to see there are good things going on in the community."
The North Star Award is the highest honor a non-registered adult can receive for service they can provide the Boy Scouts of America. Lazio has long been involved with the organization, and was a scout himself.
"When they told me I was receiving this, I about fell out of my chair," Lazio chuckled. "You just kind of think about the values and tradition."
Maybe the best part of Lazio's award ceremony will be the return of his son, Joseph, who has been working with NASA in California. Joseph Lazio, a former Eagle Scout, has a doctorate in astronomy, but it took legwork to get him to return to Ottumwa for the ceremony, said Pam Kaupins and Eldon Hunsicker, who are honorary co-chairs for the event.
"Having Joe come back absolutely makes it for me," Tom Lazio said. "That's just exciting. The whole family will be there."
The previous winners are all well-known, certainly in the Des Moines area. Willis is chairman of the Wills Automotive Group; Radia was the former CEO of Bankers Trust; Milligan is the president of Graham Group, a business and residential real estate company. The Lamberti family founded Casey's General Store.
"I'm just really thrilled to see Ottumwa represented," Lazio said. "I had no idea I was getting this."
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a sponsors-only reception, followed by the program and presentation from 7-8. Following the program, the Celtic band Heiland Storm will perform, and the entertainment is free and open to the public.
Proceeds from the event will fund scouting programs for boys and girls in the 27 counties served by the Mid-Iowa Council.
"I'm just really humbled," Lazio said. "Just really honored."
