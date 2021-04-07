The Ottumwa League of Women Voters has rescheduled its outdoor event in support of the For the People Act to today at 5:30 p.m. in Central Park.
The event will feature banners and visuals, and calls on the U.S. Senate to pass the act, known as S.1, which transforms election measures nationwide and allows more access to voting. The act passed the House of Representatives in March.
Since the 2020 election, 47 states have introduced more than 360 bills that restrict access to the ballot box.
Also, the league announced that its legislative forum, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to May 25 at 10 a.m. at the Bridge View Center.