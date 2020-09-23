OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa is sponsoring a candidate forum Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Bridge View Center.
The number of audience participants will be limited by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and all audience members will be asked to wear masks. The entire forum can be viewed through the Ottumwa Radio Facebook page, and will be broadcast live by Ottumwa Radio.
The league is a nonpartisan organization, so signs and banners are not allowed.
Each group of candidates will be seated at separate tables with a separate microphone, which be sanitized before and after each use. There will also be name signs for the candidates, and a sign for the office they seek.
The league will introduce the candidates, read written questions and provide a timekeeper. It is not a debate, and candidates will not question each other. Each candidate will make an opening three-minute speech and a one-minute closing statement. Candidates who are opposed will each have one minute to respond to questions.
The candidates for state representative will begin the forum at 9:35. Holly Brink, who is running unopposed for House District 80, and the candidates for House District 81 — Democrat Mary Gaskill and Republican Cherielynn Westrich — will speak.
Also during this time, the candidates for state senator in District 40 — Democrat Lance Roorda and Republican Ken Rozenboom — will speak, as will the candidates for Wapello County Sheriff, who are Democrat Don Phillips and Republican Kelly Feikert.
At approximately 10:50, Brian Morgan, who is running unopposed to retain his seat on the Wapello County Board of Supervisors, will make a three-minute statement. Kelly Spurgeon, who is running unopposed for Wapello County Auditor, also will speak for three minutes.
For more information, contact Jean Deal at (641) 680-5885, or by email at jeandell2021@gmail.com.