The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa will sponsor a legislative forum on March 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bridge View Center.
The forum should conclude around 11:30 a.m., and citizens are encouraged to hear and question area legislators. The forum is co-sponsored by Bridge View Center and GOPIP.
State senators Adrian Dickey and Ken Rozenboom, as well as representatives Holly Brink and Cherielynn Westrich, have been invited to participate. Each legislator may tell constituents about issues of importance, and what they anticipate their focus will be in the coming month. All legislators and citizens will maintain social distancing and wear masks.
The League of Women Voters will ask the first question. All other questions will come from the audience. Each person entering the room will be offered a piece of numbered paper, if they want to ask a question. Numbers will be drawn at random so each questioner has an equal opportunity.
To increase the number of questions that may be asked of the Legislators, each questioner will be limited to one minute.
Ottumwa Radio will live-stream the forum in its entirety at ottumwaradio.com, and the forum will be archived for later listening.