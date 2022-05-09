OTTUMWA — Residents of Wapello County are invited to meet and question the candidates for two positions on the Wapello County Board of Supervisors in a forum to be held inside the council chambers of City Hall, located at 105 E. Third St. Monday.
The Ottumwa League of Women Voters sponsors the forum, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be broadcast on GOTV and on YouTube in real-time and will be available for viewing by the public on the Ottumwa city website.
Incumbents Jerry Parker and Wayne Huit, as well as Connie Hammersley-Wilson, are Democrats running for the two seats, while Republicans Darren Batterson, John Rosenbalm and Bryan Ziegler are also running for the seats. The primary election is June 7, and four candidates will be on the November general election ballot.
At 6:30 p.m., the League will welcome the audience in the chambers and those who follow the forum electronically, and will review the rules of the forum. Those asking questions of the candidates will be asked to write their question on a card provided by the league. A league member will read the questions to the candidates.
Each candidate will have an equal chance to answer each question. Questions will be asked in rotation, so no one is always last or always first. Candidates are seated in alphabetical order.
The league, which provides both the moderator and time-keeper, will ask one question at the beginning of the forum; all subsequent questions will come from the audience.
The purpose of this forum is to help the voters of Wapello County make an informed decision about who they want to serve as a member of the Wapello County Board of Supervisors. All six candidates were contacted by email and all but one indicated they would be available.
Each candidate will be asked to make a two-minute opening statement about themselves and their reasons for seeking office, and each candidate will have 1 1/2 minutes to answer each question. At the end, each candidate will have one minute to make a closing statement at the end of the forum.