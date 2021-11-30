OTTUMWA — Ann Lebo was impressed, and wondered what the state could do to further the Ottumwa Community School District's Career Campus ambitions.
"I feel like if you're not doing something like this, then you're a little bit behind," said Lebo, the director of the Iowa Department of Education, during a tour of the facility and its welcome center Tuesday. "The partnerships the school has built are an important part of this."
Lebo listened as heads and students of various academies at the Career Campus spoke about the benefits of the program, which allows high school students to combine academics, earn college credit and gain real-world experience over the course of their time in school.
The district turned the old Market on Main building into its foundation for Career Campus, and the adjacent welcome center, which serves as a headquarters for enrollment.
Career Campus opened this school year, and will be expanding next year to include an agriculture sciences academy, as well as a computer science academy for grades 6-12, on top of the skilled trades, culinary arts, computer aided-architectural design and other academies currently offered.
"It's something we've talked about for years, but you have to have support because it's a little bit of a risk anytime you start a new program," OHS principal Mark Hanson said. "Look at the businesses Ottumwa has. Cargill. Pioneer. We have John Deere. We have JBS. It makes total sense to have a quality ag program in town, and I feel very strongly that we're going to have just that."
Sunshine Laursen, a senior at the high school, told Lebo about her experience of entering Career Campus looking to go into a field involving animals. The time helped her not only work on various projects at the Pioneer Ridge Nature Area, but also confirmed she wanted to work with people who shared her passions.
"These people have the same values, and I want to be around people who care about the same things," she said. "I got more than I thought I would get out of it. I really enjoy it and encourage it."
Career Campus also has turned non-educators into teachers. Brett Graham was one of those, as he went from wondering if he wanted to go to college to finding himself in a mentor role. Now, he's the industrial technology instructor at the school.
"I did the machine technology program at Indian Hills, then worked in the industry for seven years," he said. "I saw a lot of younger kids coming into the industry now knowing what they wanted to do. They didn't think they wanted to go to college.
"But as I got through it, I saw there was an importance. So I went back and became a teacher and have been here four years now."
Lebo was interested in what other communities can do to emulate what has taken place in Ottumwa.
"I'm a big believer in partnerships and a huge proponent of rural Iowa," she said. "Our goal is to have small communities replicate this of all sizes, and it looks different wherever you go. There's no template for every community or school, but what do you need from us?"
Matt Thompson, president of Indian Hills Community College, said one of the needs is more flexibility in a typical school schedule to be able to balance school learning with work-based experience.
"There just isn't enough time to cover all the curriculum required in high school, while adding in really great work-based learning and career-focused education," he said. "If a student has a certain focus or a certain direction, then may the academic requirements are different.
"I just think we're at a point now where we're all thinking workforce, and how to be creative in how we deliver education. That flexibility would be helpful."
Aiddy Phomvisay, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning, said continued state funding is important.
"We need that state level support, to continue to fund our employers who recruit our kids and hire them," he said. "We're blessed our enrollment has increased, but the reality is partnerships are limited.
"When you try to create real-world industry learning," he said, "it's expensive."