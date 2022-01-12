OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation announced Wednesday it would award the largest strategic grant in its 11-year history by making a $2 million donation to the Ottumwa SportsPlex project.
Discussions about a donation began a decade ago, and the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission is in the process of securing funding for a 50,000-square foot indoor sports facility.
The complex will provide three full-size basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a turf soccer field, softball and baseball infields, two batting cages, a turf football field, concessions, offices, and the ability to host birthdays, conferences and events.
Legacy's donation will come over a five-year period. The goal is to raise $9 million for the project.
"We are excited to see this project move forward. Wapello County residents deserve these types of amenities," Legacy CEO Kelly Genners said in a press release. "It is truly a community project and we hope that the community will take this opportunity to support it."
The complex is expected to be an economic driver for the region. Pinnacle Sports, which has been commissioned to design the project, said that similar facilities have reported an average of $3.5 million in economic impact by year four of operations.
Legacy has also assisted the project by setting up site-plan drawings and logo design, as well as a marketing package for the Sports Complex Capital Campaign.
"We are so proud to have the Legacy Foundation as a major partner and contributor to the Ottumwa SportsPlex project," commission member TJ Heller said. "The significant financial pledge from the foundation quickly moves this project from conceptual stage to reality. The foundation is a cornerstone in the overall betterment of the greater Ottumwa area, and to have their support reinforces their commitment to health, quality of life initiatives, and economic vitality in our community."