OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation has made a pair of hirings to one of its forthcoming projects.
Heather Larson was hired as the executive director of the Studio 229 project, while Shiloh Seim was named the project's operations manager.
Larson has spent her career in the private, public and nonprofit sectors, most recently as the program director of Allied Health at Indian Hills Community College.
Seim has a background in banking, management, event planning and hospitality.
The Studio 229 project was taken from the address of the Ottumwa Theatre located at 229 E. Main St. Larson and Seim are tasked with overseeing rehabilitation of the buildings and development of business operations.
"This is a large and complex project, focusing on two theater buildings that mean a great deal to our community," said Kelly Genners, Legacy's president and CEO. "We are fortunate to have such a talented and tenacious team to lead us in this renovation and reprogramming effort."
More information regarding the project will be released to the public in October.