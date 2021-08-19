OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation is working to help nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic with its Nonprofit Pandemic Support Fund.
The new fund has been created to assist in filling the gap of lost revenue by the local nonprofit community, a release from the organization reads. Additionally, the release states that more than 75% of Iowa nonprofits have been negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our local nonprofits particularly hard,” said Amy Nossaman, grants program manager at the Legacy Foundation. “Our grantee survey this year had several reoccurring themes; financial instability, volunteer shortages, and increased costs in service delivery. Most concerning may be the mental health and burnout of their staff members.”
Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit tax status, a physical address and a an ongoing presence in Wapello County to apply. They must also demonstrate at least one of the following criteria related to the pandemic: changes in staffing; increase or decrease in demand for services; costs incurred by alternative source delivery; and/or lost revenue from canceled fundraisers, ticket sales or other revenue-generating activities.
Awards will range from $3,000 to $10,000 and be based on annual operating budget. Funds may be used for staffing, rent, utilities, reimbursement for supplies, equipment related to changes in service delivery, or programs or activities that provide direct support to vulnerable populations.
Applications will be accepted from Sept. 1-15 with funds dispersed Oct. 1. For more information or application materials, visit https://www.ottumwalegacy.org/pandemic-support-fund. Questions can also be addressed to Nossaman at 641-455-5260 or anossaman@ottumwalegacy.org.