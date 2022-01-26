The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund and Legacy Youth Alliance Grants will be accepting applications for their first grant cycles of 2022 through Feb. 28.
The Bright ideas Community Enrichment Fund is open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating and/or providing services in Wapello County. Since its inception in 2011, the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund program has awarded $4,462,978 to 108 organizations in Wapello County. Bright Ideas grants are competitive, single-year awards that range from $2,500 to $30,000, with priority given to programs and projects that will positively impact area residents. Up to $150,000 in total awards are granted each cycle.
The Legacy Youth Alliance grant program provides funding of up to $2,500 to qualifying youth-led projects and youth-serving organizations. Youth Alliance grants are awarded twice per year, with up to $10,000 awarded per cycle. To date, the Legacy Youth Alliance has awarded $82,375 to 40 projects. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 28.
Applications for Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund and Legacy Youth Alliance grants must be submitted online before midnight on Feb. 28 to be considered for funding. The application materials are available under the For Grantees & Scholars tab at www.ottumwalegacy.org
Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or a charitable project with a qualified fiscal sponsor.
Qualifying organizations with further questions can contact Amy Nossaman, Legacy Foundation Grants Program Manager, at 641-455-5260 or via email at anossaman@ottumwalegacy.org.