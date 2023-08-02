OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation announced Wednesday the launch of the Classroom Champions Mini-Grant program for the new academic year. Teachers and associates in Wapello County are invited to apply for this opportunity to elevate their classrooms and create extraordinary learning experiences for their students.
The grant cycle is now open, and Legacy Foundation is accepting applications. New this year, Legacy will be reviewing applications the first week of each month until the allocated funds run out. All passionate educators are urged to submit their creative applications at the earliest opportunity to secure their chance to receive up to $750 in individual grant funding.
The Classroom Champions Mini-Grant program aims to provide the necessary resources for teachers and associates to take their classrooms to the next level. These grants can be utilized to purchase supplies, equipment, technology, engaging learning kits, and even professional development opportunities. Last year, $15,000 was awarded to 30 classrooms across Wapello County schools.
To apply for the Classroom Champions Mini-Grant program and to learn more about the guidelines and eligibility criteria, interested teachers and associates can visit the Legacy Foundation website www.ottumwalegacy.org/Classroom-Champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.