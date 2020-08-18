OTTUMWA — The Legacy Youth Alliance will open its grant cycle Sept. 1.
The alliance, a youth program through the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation started in 2017, gives Wapello County youth a voice in the causes they care about and the means to support those causes.
The alliance has members from the four Wapello County high school — Ottumwa, Pekin, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
The Legacy Youth Alliance grant may distribute up to $10,000 in this grant cycle. Applications must be for a youth-led project or from a youth-serving organization and should range from $500 to $2,500. Special consideration will be given to those projects that focus on the funding priority areas of early childhood education, or physical, mental or emotional health of Wapello County youth.
Applications must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or have sponsorship of a nonprofit. The online grant application can be accessed through the foundation website at www.orlf.org.
For more information, contact Amy Nossaman at anossaman@orlf.org, or by phone at (641) 455-5260.