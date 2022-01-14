FAIRFIELD — Due to inclement weather, Saturday's legislative forum has been postponed to Jan. 29.
The event will still be located at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, and will run from 7:30-9 a.m.
If interested in the opportunity to ask a question during the Q&A part of the event, please form your question around one of the following topics — employment/labor shortage, tax reform bill, removing income tax, one-time funding requests, the Navigator CO2 pipeline.
For more information, please contact the Chamber at (641) 472-2111 or email info@fairfieldiowa.com.