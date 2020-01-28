OTTUMWA — Area residents will have the chance to hear from their legislators on Saturday with the 2020 session’s first legislative forum.
The forum is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. Long sponsored by the Ottumwa League of Women Voters, this year’s events are co-sponsored by the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
Reps. Holly Brink, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sen. Ken Rozenboom have been invited to participate. The forum offers each a chance to give their views on the session and for the public to ask questions.
Two additional sessions, on March 7 and April 4, are planned.