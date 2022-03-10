ELDON — The Cardinal Community School District didn't have to look far for its next high school principal, as it has hired Andrew Lehn to take on the role starting this fall.
Lehn is a Pekin High School and Central College graduate. He previously taught middle school art in Grinnell, then accepted a role as a high school art teacher and football coach at Davenport West.
After earning a master's in educational administration, Lehn is currently an assistant principal at Ottumwa High School. Lehn's wife, Suzanne, also will be joining Cardinal as a family and consumer science teacher; she currently teaches at Evans Middle School and had previous stops at North Scott and Davenport North.
"I am excited to have Andrew and Suzanne join the Cardinal family," Cardinal superintendent Joel Pedersen said in a press release. "Andrew will be an instructional leader that moves Cardinal High School to the next level of student achievement."
Pedersen and Lehn first met five years ago at a weekend class at Viterbo College in Wisconsin, where Pedersen was a guest speaker about culture and climate. Pedersen then asked that class to tour Cardinal's facilities and Lehn took him up on it.
"One of the things that stood out most from the tour was that everyone I met that day was welcoming and happy," Lehn said. "I left thinking, 'Who wouldn't want to be part of that kind of culture?'"
Lehn has already through ahead to his new role.
"I will look to continue the great programs currently in place and will look to provide additional offerings for our students," he said. "I look forward to working with the staff and emphasizing the importance of their collaboration to learn and grow through the expertise that already exists in the building."