OTTUMWA — Young entrepreneurs will be setting up shop around Ottumwa in May.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Lemonade Day is taking on a new look in 2021. Safety and sanitary guidelines must be followed while serving homemade lemonade, and in 2020 the program introduced Lemonade Day My Way. This provides kids ways to host a physical lemonade stand or a virtual one to earn money. Virtual options include selling online with lemonade product delivery following safety guidelines or selling virtual products like lemonade recipes or virtual sips.
Lemonade Day My Way also offers a list of kid-friendly business ventures that can be launched instead of a traditional lemonade stand, teaching kids how to adapt their business model to real-world scenarios. Ideas include a fundraising campaign with a business partner; walking dogs or pet sitting; mowing lawns or other yard work; hosting a car wash; or launching a Facebook fundraiser.
The program is intended to teach kids lives skills such as business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting and teamwork and has an end goal of starting, owning and operating a business.
For more information or to register your child, visit www.lemonadeday.org/ottumwa.