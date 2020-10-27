OTTUMWA — A week before the final votes are cast in the 2020 general election, students at Ottumwa High School made their voices heard.
Members of Scott Guest’s fourth-period American government class were busy manning booths at the 2020 Fall Iowa Youth Straw Poll during lunch on Tuesday.
“So far, participation has been really good,” Guest said during the second of four lunch periods. He said it’s a bit more challenging to conduct the straw poll in 2020 than year’s past because of the change in lunch periods. A fourth lunch period was added this year to allow for more social distancing at lunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the lunch periods to 20 minutes each. “There’s not as much time to vote as in the past,” Guest said.
“I think it’s been interesting to see people are excited to vote,” said junior Bailey Johnson. “I think it’s good for the future and will make a big impact.”
In fact, Guest said the high school’s involvement in the election process will make a difference in 2020. The school was recognized by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate last year with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award in for Outstanding Civic Commitment for registering 70 percent of eligible students to vote. Those students are now voters in the 2020 general election.
“This is something I’m proud of,” Guest said. “That can have an impact on this election.” And, he noted, the award is named after one of the women that led the charge for the 19th amendment allowing women the right to vote, with 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of that amendment.
“I think the part of American government classes teaches one of the responsibilities as a citizen, one of the most important, is to vote,” he said.
But many students participating in Tuesday’s straw poll are too young to vote but were eager to express their preferences.
“I think it’s super cool,” Johnson said. “For me personally, I wish I could vote, so this is a good way to express my opinion.”
Classmate Jocelyn Maw agreed. “It’s a way to express my opinion. I feel like we had a good turnout. It makes me happy people are participating.”
Students had the chance to voter for president/vice president, U.S. Senate for Iowa, and Iowa congressional district 2. Guest said in 2016, President Donald Trump “overwhelmingly” defeated Hillary Clinton. “It will be interesting to see if it’s changed in 2020,” he said, and to compare the results the the general election results next week. The results will also be combined with the results of about 260 participating schools across the state.
But more importantly, he said it offered those students who haven’t voted yet a “hands-on, practical experience” with the process as well as providing awareness for political engagement of the Nov. 3 election.
“I think it’s very interesting,” Maw said. “Before this election, I was never interested in politics. It’s more beneficial for us because we’re in government when [the election] is going on. It gives us a different view. The class has opened my eyes to the process.”
Junior classmate Paige Anderson was glad to be part of the process. “It’s been really eye-opening. You can read about it all you want, but until you participate in it, it’s a whole new experience.”