Rick Stewart, Libertarian Party candidate for Iowa governor, shared some predictions for the future during his time at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox: Only self-driving cars will be allowed on public roads, no one will remember COVID-19, and America will elect 10 Libertarian presidents in a row.
Stewart also predicted Iowa would elect its first Libertarian governor this November. He’s competing against incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and Democrat Deidre DeJear in the general election. In the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, just 5% of likely voters said they support Stewart, compared to 48% who support Reynolds and 31% behind DeJear.
The candidate discussed some of his proposals for Iowa government. He rallied against eminent domain, specifically the expropriation of private property to pipeline companies, and called for the legalization of marijuana and psychedelics. He also said while he believes life starts at conception, he does not think the government should be involved in legislating abortion.
Stewart also brought up the return of one-room schoolhouses. He advocated for an education system where families work with one teacher over the course of several years.
“The one-room schoolhouse was educating Iowa kids better than we do, than we educate them today,” he said. “So if we were better when it was a one-room schoolhouse, it doesn’t take a lot of brains. Let’s go back to something that used to work better.”
While the Libertarian Party has grown enough to make it on the ballot in some races, candidates with the third party have yet to win many major elections. But Stewart told listeners at the fair that once Libertarians make it into office, they’re going to stay and take political power.
“It’s a snowball that has to get rolling. … But it’s going to grow,” Stewart said. “And the reason it’s going to grow is because libertarianism is fundamentally the only political philosophy that has a future for this country.”
