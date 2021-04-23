FAIRFIELD — Lucas Anthony McCoy of Libertyville was charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.
McCoy set fire to his residence at 2437 Indigo Blvd. in October 2020, and was alleged to have removed personal property from the home before creating conditions to set the fire, which eventually engulfed the home and resulted in a complete loss to the residence.
McCoy, a former volunteer firefighter, was alleged to have made past statements to others describing the manner in which he could burn his home in such a way to create the appearance of an accidental fire, the statement said.
A subsequent investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered items which McCoy claimed on an insurance policy were removed from the home prior to it burning.
The charge is simply an accusation, and the accused is not guilty unless convicted in a court of law.