OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is excited to announce an additional to the Adventure Pass program in the library’s services.
OPL’s Adventure Pass now includes the Science Center of Iowa in addition to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, and both will be available for check-out to library patrons.
“We are so happy to be able to join in with libraries across the state in offering these passes to our patrons and their families,” Ottumwa Public Library Director Sonja Ferrell said. “A major part of our mission is to offer services, in addition to our traditional materials, for free to the community so that everyone has an opportunity to benefit from the library.”
The Adventure Pass program is a partnership between a group of participating public libraries in Iowa and 11 organizations that have come to an agreement to sell season passes to the libraries. Patrons can go to the public library’s website, blog.ottumwapubliclibrary.org, click on Adventure Pass icon, select a day that works for their family to reserve the pass, print their pass, and go to the zoo or Science Center of Iowa for free.
There are some basic rules:
— The patron placing the reservation must be at least 18 years old.
— They must print the pass out and have it to show the ticket counter at the zoo or science center (they can print from their own printer or come to the library to print).
— They must show a picture ID with the pass at time of admittance.
— Each patron has access to each pass once every 365 days.
— The pass admits 2 adults and 2 children.
— A patron chooses a date either Tuesday through Thursday or Friday through Monday for use of the pass. If they need to cancel they must contact the library at least a day in advance.
Ferrell noted that she is happy to be able to expand the season passes the library subscribes to and that the community has been using the Blank Park Zoo passes for three years now.
“Family time and educational opportunities for the family should not have financial barriers. We hope that the community has a chance to utilize the zoo and science center passes and create memories together with their families,” she said.