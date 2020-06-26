OTTUMWA — Library patrons now have the opportunity to take internet access home.
A limited number of mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are available for check-out at the Ottumwa Public Library and have the ability to connect mobile-enabled devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets to the internet.
Additional steps will need to be taken when checking out a hot spot. Patrons must be 18 or older, and there will be a one-week check-out period with the option of renewing up to two times. A borrower agreement form will need to be signed, and the devices must be returned in good condition. Fines, damages and lost fees will accrue on these devices. If not returned on time the device will be disconnected from service by the library.
“We want to do our best to meet the needs in our community,” Ottumwa Public Library Director Sonja Ferrell said. “We have seen the stark contrast between those who have access to the internet and those who do not during our closure due to the COVID-19 virus. By circulating these HotSpots we will give access to those who do not ordinarily have it.”
Interested borrowers should call the library at 641-682-7563 to arrange for a check-out of a device or to be put on a hold list for when the next one is available.