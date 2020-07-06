OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is taking an additional step toward re-opening.
The library is now allowing use of public computers by appointment with the following regulations in place:
• Patrons will be asked to wear a mask in the library. A disposable mask will be provided to those who don’t have one.
• They are asked to use hand sanitizer when entering the building.
• There will be a limit of five appointments per hour to allow for social distancing. Children are to remain with their guardian and not wander around the library.
• Patrons are restricted to the computer area and will not be allowed to check items out or look at materials.
In addition, those who are sick or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past two weeks are asked to stay out of the library and instead contact staff at 641-682-7563 to explore options for obtaining materials.
The library also continues with curbside service, homebound delivery, free Wi-Fi on library grounds and mobile hotspot checkout as part of the reopening process. For more information, visit www.ottumwapubliclibrary.org.