OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library has partnered with 10-15 Transit to give members of the Ottumwa community an opportunity to get to and from the library for free via the city wide bus system.
“We are so grateful to 10-15 Transit for this opportunity,” library director Sonja Ferrell said. “This will help to level the playing field for access to our materials and services and allow kids and adults to get here that otherwise may not be able to.”
Bus passes will be available at the library and will allow holders to ride the fixed route five-line buses to and from the library.
“Our community is strongest when we work together for the greater good of another,” 10-15 Transit Director Jay Allison said.
For more information, contact the library at (641) 682-7563.
