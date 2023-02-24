Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 18F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 18F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.