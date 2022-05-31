Starting this week, the Ottumwa Public Library will be offering staff assistance in the Genealogy Room at the library.
While assistance has always been provided, this will be dedicated staff scheduled in the genealogy room two times per week. On Thursdays and Saturdays from 3-5 p.m. there will be dedicated staff available to assist in loading microfilm or searching library resources in the Genealogy and Local History room.
This is free an available to all.
Blakesburg library hosts country music concert
The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library will be holding a country music concert featuring the Crystal Blue Band to raise funds for the new library renovation.
The concert, which will feature classic country will be held Saturday from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Blakesburg Fire Station. Admission is a free-will donation.
Pulled pork sandwiches and other concessions will be available beginning at 5:30, and the group will hold a 50/50 cash raffle with the winner claiming half of all raffle ticket sales. All proceeds will be used for the renovation project.