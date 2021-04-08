OTTUMWA — Browsing is back at the Ottumwa Public Library, but it is by appointment only.
Appointments open up Friday for those wishing to peruse the library’s selection and check out materials. This is on top of the computer appointments the library is currently offering.
However, limitations are still in place. Appointments will be limited to five per hour to allow for social distancing. Those bringing children along need to remain with them; they will not be allowed to wander the building.
In addition, patrons will be asked to wear a mask even if they are vaccinated. Disposable masks will be provided for those who need on. It is requested that you use hand sanitizer when entering the building as well.
Those who are sick, have a sick household member or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks are asked to refrain from using the library and to seek other options for obtaining materials.
Curbside pickup, homebound delivery, free WiFi on library grounds and mobile hotspot checkouts will continue in addition to online services and programs at www.ottumwapubliclibrary.org.