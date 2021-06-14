OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library has received a portion of $10.5 million in grant money from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs.
The library received a $500 grant from the foundation, which will help support the Summer Reading Program and literacy. OPL’s Summer Reading Program kicked off this month for all ages and includes events and prizes. Any registered participant that reads 10 hours over the summer are entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the program.
“We are so thankful for the support from businesses like Dollar General and the financial backing they give us to provide a Summer Reading Program here in Ottumwa,” said Ottumwa Public Library Director Sonja Ferrell.