OTTUMWA — Residents are encouraged to bring their own Christmas presents as the Ottumwa Public Library will hold a gift-wrapping party from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Ideas will be shared and new techniques will be displayed during the party, or residents can simply chat while wrapping presents.
Gift-wrapping materials will be provided, but it is recommended presents be brought in a box or tote with the person's name on it.
For more information, contact the library at 641-682-7563.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.