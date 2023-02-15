OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library will be offering two free computer classes, one at the end of February and the other at the beginning of March.
The first class will be Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. and focus on computer basics. It will teach the basic parts of the computer, how to minimize, restore, and close windows, and become more confident using a mouse.
The second class will be March 2 at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on email basics. It will teach how to compose and send an email, log into email without assistance, attach a file to email and organize email.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these classes. We are utilizing laptops purchased with Legacy Foundation Bright Idea Grant funds and will be able to offer a quiet classroom setting for this instruction,” library director Sonja Ferrell said. “So much of our society relies on basic computer and internet knowledge today and it is necessary that we help educate our community with those skills.”
Participants are not required to attend both classes. Space is limited so registration is required. Please call (641) 682-7563 to sign up.
