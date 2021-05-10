OTTUMWA — Dawson MacQueen and Austin Shepherd have set the bar so high for a new program it might have to be welded to keep it robust and in place.
Come to think of it, that's actually what the Ottumwa High School students are doing.
MacQueen and Shepherd, both seniors, are the first two welding students taking part in the initial John Deere Works apprenticeship program. The program is a partnership between Deere, the school district and Indian Hills Community College, and is designed to address employment needs in skilled trades.
In theory, completion of the 2,000-hour apprenticeship could lead to full-time employment at Deere but, if not, MacQueen and Shepherd are both earning college credit and getting paid for their services.
"Across the nation, there's challenges with the skilled-labor workforce, but attracting younger talent that has interest in the skilled trades is vital for us," said Ed Johnson, who works in labor relations at Deere. "In the end, it's a win for the students, and a win for the employers that participate because it gives those vital skills, and an opportunity to attract and retain."
The program was originally scheduled to begin in June of MacQueen's and Shepherd's junior year, but the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those plans. The seniors began in January and will be working through the summer as two more apprentices join in June. Time is divided at the plant and at school until they graduate, when they will pick up more hours.
MacQueen and Shepherd mostly weld scrap metal, but the program has also allowed them to show a creative side. They've pieced together toy farm equipment from scrap metal, with some painted in the signature John Deere green. Those will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the United Way of Wapello County.
Still, the experience they've gained in a short time has opened their eyes to possibilities.
"It'd have to be all the different types of welding and techniques we've learned from everyone," said MacQueen of the high points of the program. "From oil-makers to very high experienced welders, they've taught us a lot. But seeing something I actually built, it just kind of makes you feel good and it helps a lot of people."
Shepherd concurred with his classmate.
"Before this apprenticeship, there were a couple different career options I was looking into," Shepherd said. "I was looking at getting a CDL and being on the road, or being a carpenter like me dad.
"But once I got into welding, I liked it so much that I just kind of went for that. It's really fun. You're helping other people because at the end, you're building a piece of machinery that some farmer is going to use to produce food for hay, or something that's going to go for a good use."
For being a first-year program, MacQueen and Shepherd have made leadership at Deere know what is possible as well. The students went through a selection process and were nominated by a metals teacher at the school, and various factors were taken into account, including what Johnson called "behavioral competencies," or interaction with other people. The company also looks at problem-solving skills, school attendance, etc.
"We're in a manufacturing environment of 600-plus people, and if you add in salaried workforce, you're talking 900 people within these buildings," Johnson said. "There are varied personalities, opinions, different lengths of seniority, etc.
"Their commitment to the quality that we perform here and the pride and ownership probably stood out the most to me," he said. "When they're asked to do a task, they independently search out answers for it. They explore a little bit within their means and understanding, but when they don't know, it's time to act. They've just fit in real well with that piece of it."
Koty Duffield has been training welders for years, and has seen few people catch on to the art of welding like the apprentices. He's taught them the most common types of welding — metal inert gas (MIG), tungsten inert gas arc welding (TIG) and stick welding. They've also worked with robotic programming.
"To my knowledge, not a lot of people pick it up as quick as they have," he said. "Anything that they can use we've tried to set up here for them to simulate. Most of the time we'll spend three or four weeks on process, and they they'll move on to keep from getting burned out or bored, and they move back later on.
"They've had projects they've done, built benches for us using every process we've covered. We kind of hit a little bit of everything."
So what sets them apart from other welders? Duffield has an easy answer.
"They listen well," he said. "I've taught a lot of people how to weld and I appreciate the fact that somebody will actually listen and take what you say and do it. They practice it and perfect it. I think that's why they're so successful."
But the apprenticeship goes beyond just factory work. MacQueen and Shepherd have also taken part in job fairs, explaining the process of hiring in the company. Both see themselves working for Deere, perhaps sooner rather than later, but Johnson said it's important for young people to get a feel for the Deere brand.
"I was looking for volunteers to help with multiple activities for a two-day job fair on-site," Johnson said. "They wanted to know what they could do and volunteering to do absolutely everything. The process was a pre-employment hiring process, and I think it was important for them to understand. They moved candidates around safely and efficiently. So their interest and overall excitement about being here..."
Duffield told his story of a skilled-trades career fair they attended in Des Moines.
"Something I didn't expect to come out of this was the behind-the-scenes stuff," he said. "For the extended amount of time I've spent with them, they got to learn my side of it. They got face-to-face with other students and explained what we're doing and how it works. They see how we hire, they see how we look for people."
Maybe both MacQueen and Shepherd will work for Deere when the apprenticeship is finished. They are well on their way.
"They've added a tremendous amount of value since they've been here, and continue to do so," Johnson said. "To me, they are perceived as employees who are already working here."