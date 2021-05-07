OTTUMWA — Join the Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission for a guided cemetery tour next week.
Luminary-lit guided tours will run from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Ottumwa Cemetery and will depart every 15 minutes. The tours will include stops at the gravesite of notable Ottumwans of history. Parking is available at 1302 and 1950 N. Court St.
“We’ve worked hard to select some special stops along the tour,” Commission Chairperson Dennis Willhoit said. “These stories from our local past will make for an exciting and memorable evening.” The event also coincides with Main Street Ottumwa’s Upstairs Downtown tours scheduled for the same weekend.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Reservations for tour can be made by visiting www.ottumwa.us/preservation.