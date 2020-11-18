OTTUMWA — The annual lighted hike, set for Friday night, has been canceled as a result of Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation early this week limiting group events to 30 people or less.
The hike is traditionally the only opportunity for members of the public to view the Holiday Nights 'N Lights display from outside a car, allowing participants to walk through the mile-long trail. It serves as a fundraiser for the Wapello County Trails Council.
Holiday Nights 'N Lights opens to the public Saturday evening.