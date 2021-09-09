OTTUMWA— The application period for 2021-22 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is opening soon.
Sieda will begin taking applications Nov.1, but households with disabled or elderly members can begin applying for the program Oct. 1; the application period will remain open through April 30, 2022. Customers need to provide identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of gross income for the entire household for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or the past calendar year.
The program, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs; it is not intended to pay a household’s entire energy costs. It will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors, including total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.
Eligibility for assistance is established according to federal guidelines.