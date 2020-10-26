OTTUMWA — Heating assistance is once again available to low-income residents through Sieda’s LIHEAP program.
The 2020-21 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA and is intended to help those who qualify fund a portion of their primary heating costs; it is not designed to pay a household’s entire energy bill.
Supplemental assistance is based on several factors, including total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel.
LIHEAP customers will also need to provide identification, such as a Social Security card or other form of ID, for everyone in their household as well as their most recent heating and electric bill, proof of income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months or the past calendar year, such as 2019 federal tax document.
Sieda resource centers are located throughout the region:
• Appanoose County: 111 N. Main St., Centerville; 641-856-8437; 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Davis County: 203 S. Madison St., Bloomfield; 641-664-1911; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
• Jefferson County: 2200 W. Jefferson Ave. Fairfield; 641-472-6140; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Keokuk County: 114 W. Washington, Sigourney; 641-622-3443, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
• Mahaska County: 114 N. Market, Oskaloosa; 641-673-8758; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Van Buren County: 902 Fourth St., Keosauqua; 319-292-3722; 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Wapello County: 725 W. Second St., Ottumwa; 641-682-8741 or 800-622-8340; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.