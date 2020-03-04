OTTUMWA — Applications remain available for a program that can help low-income residents with energy costs.
LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, can offer supplemental assistance based on factors including the size of a household and income, heating fuel and others. A family of four with a gross income of below $45,063 would likely be eligible, for example.
Applications will be taken at the Wapello County Sieda Community Action, 725 W. Second St., Ottumwa, through April 30. Applicants will need identification, copies of most recent heating and electric bills, phone bills, and proof of household members’ income.
The resource center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. 6 p.m. For further information, call (641) 682-8741.