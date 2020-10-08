The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is currently taking early applications for the program through the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
LIHEAP helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel and type of housing.
The application period runs from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2021, but early applications have been accepted since Oct. 1 for households that have a member who is at least 60, disabled or where disconnection is imminent.
Because of COVID-19, households may find difficulty paying utility bills. Families and individuals can apply for the energy assistance program through their local community action agency by calling 2-1-1, or by visiting the Human Rights website, or calling (800) 351-4659. Eligibility is based on household size and income.