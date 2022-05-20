OTTUMWA — The Linda Ronstadt Experience, featuring American Idol Season 15 finalist Tristan McIntosh, will be performing at the Bridge View Center May 28, showcasing the songs that Ronstadt made famous.
The show is a musical journey of smash hits “You’re No Good, “When Will I Be Loved”, “That’ll Be The Day”, Blue Bayou” and many more! The repertoire spans from Ronstadt's early days with The Stone Poneys, the 1970s where she helped forge the country-rock sound with renditions of songs by The Eagles, Jackson Brown and Warren Zevon, into the 1980s where she bridged new wave into huge hits with her chart-topping 10th album “Mad Love.”
“It’s definitely been a learning curve for me. I feel like I just learn a little bit more like every time we go out on the road, and it’s just fun to be able live life as a musician,” McIntosh said.
She says the reception she has been getting after shows has been gratifying.
“The feedback is overwhelmingly positive from fans and you can even see that online. But yeah, we have a bunch of really amazing loyal fans who come to every show in their area. It’s been really amazing,”.
Ronstadt, who suffers from Parkinson's Disease and is no longer performing, was a rare artist who could comfortably cover a wide variety of musical bases; including folk, rock, country, jazz standards, opera, and Latin. Her vocal gift had a few limitations and she showcased it with every recording and performance. Her incredible vocal instrument along with her classic song interpretations have earned her countless devoted fans across the world.
Ticket prices are $24.50 and $29.50, and are currently available to purchase Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bridge View Center box office, or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. No phone sales will be accepted.