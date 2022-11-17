OTTUMWA — Link Up Ottumwa, a program hosted by New Compassions, an outreach program with First Church of the Open Bible, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church, located at 1932 Albia Road.
Link Up Ottumwa provides services to those who are home-insecure or homeless. The event will allow those residents to fill out housing applications and will provide housing information, apply for food assistance, give haircuts, showers, legal consultations, etc.
Hot lunch and child care will be provided free of charge.
"We're pleased with how this has come together. We have approximately 17 or 18 agencies that will be represented," Katie Keith, a member of New Compassions, told the Ottumwa City Council Tuesday. "We have over 40 volunteers who will be helping."
Keith said Sieda Community Action, River Hills Community Health Center, First Resources, NAMI, and others will be on hand to assist those needing services. She also said there will be transportation from Blessings Soup Kitchen to the church for those that need it.
Mayor Rick Johnson said a similar event has been held in Oskaloosa over the years, and Keith said that is what Link Up Ottumwa hopes to become.
"I've had the opportunity to participate in Mahaska Connect myself and really fully immerse in what that experience is like," she said. "This is really based on my own person experience, and tailored to fit Wapello County."
Council member Cara Galloway said it's difficult to get a definitive number of homeless people in Ottumwa. Keith agreed, saying that's why the the event is targeted for homeless and home-insecure.
"Homelessness or unhoused looks different in many different ways," she said.
