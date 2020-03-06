OTTUMWA — Third-graders in Ottumwa became college students Friday.
Classes from Eisenhower, James, Horace Mann and Wilson elementary schools attended the Literacy Fair at Indian Hills Community College. Students from Liberty will have get the experience later in the month.
“This is the second time we’ve done the Literacy Fair,” said Dr. Jennifer Boyenga of Indian Hills.
“It’s a chance for our third-grade students to be on a college campus and share their writing projects,” said Joni Rodgers, a curriculum and instructional leader for Ottumwa schools.
“They’ll attend two Indian Hills sessions, a play and a session where they’ll share their writing projects,” added Kristi Ridgway, also a curriculum and instructional leader for the school district. “It’s a chance to experience the Indian Hills campus.”
As the students arrived, they were greeted by the curriculum leaders, counselors from their schools and staff from IHCC. Each student had an IHCC T-shirt and was clutching a folder that held their schedule fro the day.
“They get an individual schedule of sessions,” said Boyenga. “The have to find their rooms to begin [the day] and between sessions.”
“Just like regular college students, they’ll have their own schedule to follow and rooms to find,” said Darla Shockley from IHCC. “A number if Indian Hills faculty are presenting in the workshops.”
There were also opportunities for IHCC students to participate. Several started the day on stage with a reader’s theatre production of “Alice in Wonderland” for the whole group. Shockley said some students, especially those preparing for careers as teachers, were assisting in the workshops. “It’s a learning experience for our students as well.”
Students had the chance earlier in the school year to select their preferences of workshops. Topics included character development, using illustrations to help tell a story, building blocks of biographies, poetry, fairy tale writing and writing thank-yous and comic strips. Sharing sessions, a chance for students to share their work, were also planned for the fair. The day closed out with lunch in the IHCC cafeteria.
“It’s nice that we get to partner with Indian Hills to ensure all third-grade students across the district get the college experience,” said Rodgers.
“And today is all intermingled with the north-side schools, so they get to meet new kids,” added Ridgway.
“It’s a big day for them,” said Boyenga. “It helps them get ready for upper elementary and junior high,” she said of the students having to find various classes during the day.
And, it offers a chance for the kids to look ahead even more. She said those in kindergarten through second grade got to come out or Opera Iowa earlier in the week, while those in fourth grade get the Tech Fair.
“We’re getting them at every point in elementary school through junior high before they make that college decision,” Boyenga said.