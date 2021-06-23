OTTUMWA — Live After Five returns to Central Park next month for its 20th anniversary.
The weekly summer series presented by South Ottumwa Savings Bank kicks off July 2 with Innkahootz. Additional bands include Van & the Movers July 9, Fast Henry on July 16, Dallas City Limits July 23, and Jennifer Handling and the Revolution July 30.
July 16 is also kids night with the OCCP water slide and games for kids. July 23 is first responder and EMS night, and July 30 features the Hy-Noon Kiwanis barbecue pork dinner with proceeds going to the Ottumwa Children’s Library.
Live After Five runs from 5-7:30 p.m. each week, and a beverage garden will be open during each performance.