Livestock markets struggling to rebound

OTTUMWA — Uncertainty. That one word seems to sum up the struggles in the agricultural marketplace at the moment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent livestock market headlines have included a plunge in live cattle futures, the temporary closing of a pork production plant in Columbus Junction, and dairy producers disposing of raw milk due to a decline in overall demand.
Mike Naig, Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, is trying to help farmers navigate the rough waters to maintain a healthy food supply. It’s a supply chain, according to Naig, that can be very complex.
“We have opportunity to learn new things every day, it seems like, and everybody is,” Naig said. “I think what’s hard to get your head around is, why are you hearing about high demand of products at the grocery store, but then hearing about things like excess milk or liquid egg needing to be dumped? It’s a matter of helping folks understand you have this multifaceted supply chain where some industries, some plants, some producers are really focused on supplying food service and others have products that flow into grocery. Those things don’t automatically link up.”
Even essential businesses in the supply chain are not immune to the impact of the coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been found at Pella’s Vermeer plant, Columbus Junction’s Tyson Foods plant and locally at the Ottumwa JBS plant.
Even livestock marketplaces are starting to feel the brunt of the coronavirus impact. Several sale barns have had to tighten up restrictions to comply with social distancing guidelines, requiring those in attendance to remain spread out with at least 6 feet of separation or view the market online from home.
“Folks inside were engaged in buying and bidding on livestock and were spread out all over,” Bill Goering said of the Keosauqua Sale Barn’s livestock and hay sales on March 30. “The folks outside were much more conscious of keeping apart than the previous week and lined up outside the office with 6-foot distance between them and two at a time in the office.”
The website of the Keosauqua Sale Barn does state a limit has been mandated on the total number of people that can be in attendance during a sale. New policies include sale barn employees will unload livestock and the party delivering the livestock are to leave promptly. Currently, the sale barn allows only active buyers to remain in attendance during a sale, limiting one buyer allowed per family and no children are allowed.
“We expect buyers to participate on all classes of livestock at strong market values,” Goehring said. “For those that need inventory and would rather not be at the auction, there are multiple professional order buyers that can handle those orders.”
In Missouri, one of many states with a shelter-in-place order, the guidelines are just as strict. Scotland County Livestock, right across the border from Iowa in Memphis, Missouri, continues to have regularly scheduled sales while following CDC recommendations.
Barb Blomme, who along with husband Jerry and their two sons Grant and Bryce run the family-owned business, feel the biggest impact for sale barns is the lower turnout of farmers with livestock to sell as market prices continue to struggle to rebound with the coronavirus yet to reach its peak across the country.
“It doesn’t have to do with the livestock at this point. It has to do with the people,” Blomme said. “I really don’t believe my business is any different than what I see going on at the local hardware store, the farm store, all the small businesses that have either shut their doors or are seeing things become very slow.
“There’s just a lot of people struggling out there right now.”